Charlotte, NC

All 53: OL Bradley Bozeman Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.

OL Bradley Bozeman

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 311

College: Alabama

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Starting center

Bozeman played the first three years of his career at guard before making the switch to center this past season. On the year, Bozeman allowed three sacks and committed just one penalty in 1,125 offensive snaps. He graded out at 73.3 on Pro Football Focus. He brings " instant credibility and toughness " to the team, according to new offensive line coach, James Campen.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I could see Bozeman lining up at guard with Pat Elflein starting at center but if the Panthers want their best five on the field, Christensen will be at left guard, Bozeman will be at center, and Elflein will be in a backup role. Although it's just a one-year deal, Bozeman could be the future of the Panthers at center if he shows out in 2022.

