Perquimans County, NC

Sheriff: No foul play suspected in jail inmate's death

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said Monday no foul play is suspected in Friday’s death of an Albemarle District Jail inmate from Perquimans County.

William Adam Seagle, 24, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

About an hour earlier, the sheriff’s office had responded to the jail after being informed that a jail inmate was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, personnel with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and the Providence Fire Department were already providing lifesaving measures to the inmate, later identified as Seagle. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a subsequent investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, jail officers responded to the facility’s B Block after observing Seagle lying on the floor around 10:11 p.m. About a minute later, officers and other inmates moved Seagle, who was unconscious, from the floor to a table in the B Block’s common area. Jail officers then began providing Seagle with lifesaving measures until EMS personnel arrived and took over.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating to determine what caused Seagle’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, Seagle had been at the jail since Wednesday, June 23. He was charged with failure to appear in court on several traffic offenses.

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

