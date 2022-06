Beckley baseball head coach J.P. Stevens had one basic goal in mind for his first year as head man for the Flying Eagles. “The first year was all about laying the foundation and bringing back a winning culture at Beckley. I think we did that going 23-8,” Stevens said. “There is no reason at Beckley that we shouldn’t win 20 games a year. That is always going to be the first goal. We had three kids named all-state which I don’t think has happened in a while here. They did a good job laying the foundation for us.”

BECKLEY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO