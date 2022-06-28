Wisconsin SeniorCare Program to cover vaccines provided at pharmacies

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announce Wisconsin’s SeniorCare Program has received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to cover certain vaccines that members receive in pharmacies. Vaccines covered include those that protect against shingles, tetanus, meningitis, and Hepatitis A and B. These vaccines are recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for adults aged 65 and older.

Members with other insurance that covers vaccines, such as Medicare Part D, must first utilize their primary coverage and then SeniorCare will cover any copays or deductibles. SeniorCare members with Medicare Part B coverage, must continue to get some vaccines — such as those that protect against the flu, pneumonia, or COVID-19 — at a doctor’s office.

SeniorCare can only pay for vaccines provided and billed for at a pharmacy. To receive a SeniorCare-covered vaccine at a pharmacy, members should call ahead for information about what vaccines are available and how to schedule appointments. They should bring their SeniorCare card with them when they go. Members will be able to take advantage of this benefit later this month after they receive notice by mail.