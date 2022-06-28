ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Becky Lynch Sends Message to John Cena Following Raw, Xavier Woods Plays MyRise on WWE 2K22

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– John Cena returned to WWE Raw last night, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Following the show, Becky Lynch commented on Cena’s...

411mania.com

Comments / 8

Micheal Kelly
3d ago

You or Seth will never be able to fill his shoes. You both are to self centered.

Reply(1)
10
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
John Cena
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Historic Signing

WWE has been making more and more signings from the world of mixed martial arts. But their latest signing is a history making one as well. On Wednesday, WWE signed Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda to a contract. In doing so, Loureda also becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.
WWE
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe News#Wwe 2k22
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Shares Video Hugging Dreka Gates At Autograph Signing After Breakup Rumours

The hip-hop community was recently saddened by rumours of a Kevin and Dreka Gates breakup, which the Louisana rapper seemingly confirmed in his "Super General" freestyle. The "2 Phones" hitmaker has been spotted spending time with Love & Hip-Hop's Jojo Zarur (and even recently admitted that he would "drink Beyoncé's piss"), but at a recent autograph signing following last Friday's Khaza arrival, he and his longtime partner looked as loved up as ever along with their two children.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
MMA Fighting

Ronda Rousey opens up on end of MMA career and decision to retire: ‘I kept doing it for everybody else’

Ronda Rousey rarely looks back on the end of her MMA career, but that has started to change for the UFC Hall of Famer in the years since her final fight in 2016. Rousey infamously walked away from the sport following back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. At the time, “Rowdy” took the losses hard. Following the Holm loss, she admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts and questioning her self-worth if she was no longer seen as a UFC champion. Rousey ultimately hung up her gloves for good less than a year later and began a transition to professional wrestling, where she continues to work as the current WWE SmackDown women’s champion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Latest Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status Following Release Reports

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the wrestling world since they walked out of Raw, but there seem to be conflicting reports regarding whether or not Sasha is still with the company. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. had reported that WWE released Banks, and WrestleVotes also reported...
WWE
PWMania

nWo Sting (Jeff Farmer) Discusses Chris Benoit’s Brain Damage and Their Friendship

For Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, our good friend and former PWMania.com writer Dr. Chris Featherstone recently spoke with veteran pro wrestler Jeff Farmer, also known to fans as nWo Sting. Farmer spoke on his friendship with the late Chris Benoit, whose murders of his wife Nancy Benoit (aka Woman) and their young son Daniel in June 2007 and subsequent hanging suicide shocked the pro wrestling community.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy