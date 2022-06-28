WWE News: Becky Lynch Sends Message to John Cena Following Raw, Xavier Woods Plays MyRise on WWE 2K22

Ronda Rousey rarely looks back on the end of her MMA career, but that has started to change for the UFC Hall of Famer in the years since her final fight in 2016. Rousey infamously walked away from the sport following back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. At the time, “Rowdy” took the losses hard. Following the Holm loss, she admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts and questioning her self-worth if she was no longer seen as a UFC champion. Rousey ultimately hung up her gloves for good less than a year later and began a transition to professional wrestling, where she continues to work as the current WWE SmackDown women’s champion.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO