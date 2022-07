In Person: Color, Chill, (and Tea) Club for Adults. Get out of the summer heat and join us for a fun morning of coloring and conversation! Relax with new friends and have a cup of tea as well! No registration needed. Meet us in the library Reading Room! You can bring your own coloring supplies but the library will provide coloring pages and pencils and crayons for the meeting.

