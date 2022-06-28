ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Thriller ‘Route 10’ Acquired by Front Row for Middle East Distribution

By Alex Ritman
 3 days ago
Fast-rising Middle East distribution and production banner Front Row Filmed Entertainment, which scored a hit earlier this year with its first original production, Netflix’s Arabic-language remake of Perfect Strangers , is making a push into Saudi content, having acquired distribution rights to local thriller Route 10.

Described by the producers as a “pulse pounding chase thriller” starring Fatima AlBanawi ( Al Shak ), Baraa Alem ( The Book of Sun ) and directed by Omar Naim, the film is now set for a wide theatrical release in Saudi Arabia and Front Row’s other territories across the Middle East and North Africa via Front Row Arabia, a joint venture the company established with Saudi exhibitor Muvi Cinemas. Front Row, which has a first-look deal with Netflix for its own productions, will also assist with the sale of Route 10 outside the region.

Produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and the MBC Studios, the production arm of Saudi network giant MBC, Route 10 follows the story of siblings Maryam and Nasser who travel from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi by car through the desert road in order to attend their father’s wedding. The plot sees them being chased by an angry stranger in what turns out to be a fight for their lives.

“We strongly believe in the potential of Saudi talent and are very eager to promote Saudi and Middle east cinema in general to the region and the world,” said Front Row CEO Gianluca Chakra. “ Route 10 is a tense, incredibly entertaining film and a very unique proposition to the Saudi market. We’re very happy to have teamed up with two pillars of the Arab film industry, Image Nation Abu Dhabi and MBC Studios, and we believe that this is a first step in a long-term partnership that will ensure the proper release and promotion of Saudi and Arab films in the region.”

The deal was negotiated between Chakra and Eli Touma from Front Row, Ben Ross from Image Nation and Stewart Till from MBC Studios.

