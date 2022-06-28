ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday night

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Friday night.

According to a Perquimans Emergency Services press release, the county’s 911 center was notified of a single-vehicle accident in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 17 at 10:23 p.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived in the 900 block of U.S. 17, they found a lone occupant in the vehicle who had died, the release states.

The release did not identify the driver.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 17 was diverted around the accident scene for nearly four hours, the release states.

Agencies responding to the incident included the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, and the NC Highway Patrol.

Details about the accident were not immediately available from the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday.

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

