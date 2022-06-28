Hornets Exercise McDaniels Team Option

Jalen McDaniels will be returning to Charlotte after the team picks up his 4th year option.

The Charlotte Hornets have officially exercised their $1.9M team option for Jalen McDaniels, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. The deal becomes fully guaranteed on August 1st, giving Charlotte the flexibility to decide his future at a later point. However, at such a low number it appears likely McDaniels will be retained for the 22-23 season

The 24-year-old forward is coming off a season where he averaged 6.2/3.1/1.1 on .484/.380/.736 shooting splits in just over 16 minutes per game.

McDaniels, who was the 52 nd overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, should continue to provide rotational minutes off the bench while he looks to expand his game under new head coach Steve Clifford.

McDaniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason.

