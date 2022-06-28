A Mexican official says Mexican, Guatemalan, and Honduran citizens are among the dead found in the back of a Texas truck

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Citizens from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras were found among the dozens dead inside a truck in Texas, a Mexican official said.

The death toll in the incident rose from 46 to 50 as of Tuesday morning, said an ICE spokesperson.

Local authorities said Monday at a press conference that 46 bodies were found in back of the truck.

The death toll from an apparent human smuggling incident in which dozens of bodies were found inside a scorching hot tractor-trailer in Texas rose to 50 on Tuesday — and victims include citizens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, US and Mexican officials said.

Twenty-two Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans were found among the dead in the abandoned big rig that was discovered in a remote area in San Antonio on Monday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing information he said was provided by US authorities.

"The others are yet to be identified. We are in mourning. Huge tragedy," Ebrard tweeted. "Mexico joins investigations in the US, coordinated with DHS."

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is handling the investigation into the matter.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the death toll from incident jumped to 50 from 46 as of Tuesday morning.

The federal agency said that HSI responded to a call from the San Antonio Police Department on Monday night "in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer."

"HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD," ICE said. "Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing."

The ICE spokesperson said that HSI has detained three people "believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy."

Law enforcement officials learned of the incident — believed to be one of the worst migrant death cases near the southern border — after a San Antonio, Texas, worker made the grim discovery inside the truck after hearing a cry for help Monday night.

Local authorities said Monday at a press conference that 46 bodies were found and that 16 people, including four minors, were hospitalized.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. "They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion."

Five people were taken to San Antonio's Baptist Medical Center where three of them later died, a hospital spokesperson told Insider on Tuesday.

The two people hospitalized there remain in critical condition, according to the spokesperson.

At Monday's press conference, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, "The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis, but tonight we are dealing with a horrific human tragedy."

Nirenberg called the incident "tragic."

The mayor said that the the victims "had families who were likely trying to find a better life."