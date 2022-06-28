ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A Mexican official says Mexican, Guatemalan, and Honduran citizens are among the dead found in the back of a Texas truck

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLqDE_0gOQJHX100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdW1B_0gOQJHX100
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

  • Citizens from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras were found among the dozens dead inside a truck in Texas, a Mexican official said.
  • The death toll in the incident rose from 46 to 50 as of Tuesday morning, said an ICE spokesperson.
  • Local authorities said Monday at a press conference that 46 bodies were found in back of the truck.

The death toll from an apparent human smuggling incident in which dozens of bodies were found inside a scorching hot tractor-trailer in Texas rose to 50 on Tuesday — and victims include citizens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, US and Mexican officials said.

Twenty-two Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans were found among the dead in the abandoned big rig that was discovered in a remote area in San Antonio on Monday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing information he said was provided by US authorities.

"The others are yet to be identified. We are in mourning. Huge tragedy," Ebrard tweeted. "Mexico joins investigations in the US, coordinated with DHS."

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is handling the investigation into the matter.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the death toll from incident jumped to 50 from 46 as of Tuesday morning.

The federal agency said that HSI responded to a call from the San Antonio Police Department on Monday night "in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer."

"HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD," ICE said. "Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing."

The ICE spokesperson said that HSI has detained three people "believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy."

Law enforcement officials learned of the incident — believed to be one of the worst migrant death cases near the southern border — after a San Antonio, Texas, worker made the grim discovery inside the truck after hearing a cry for help Monday night.

Local authorities said Monday at a press conference that 46 bodies were found and that 16 people, including four minors, were hospitalized.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. "They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion."

Five people were taken to San Antonio's Baptist Medical Center where three of them later died, a hospital spokesperson told Insider on Tuesday.

The two people hospitalized there remain in critical condition, according to the spokesperson.

At Monday's press conference, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, "The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis, but tonight we are dealing with a horrific human tragedy."

Nirenberg called the incident "tragic."

The mayor said that the the victims "had families who were likely trying to find a better life."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

3 in custody after 46 found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people are in custody after 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio.San Antonio police, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road, next to railroad tracks, KSAT reported. A worker nearby said they heard cries for help when the trailer was discovered, doors cracked open with 'stacks of bodies' inside.According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, all injuries were heat related and patients were 'hot to the touch.' Hood said during a press conference Monday night that those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Mexican People#Hondurans#Mexicans
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

475K+
Followers
29K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy