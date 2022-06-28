ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gov. Walz directing federal funds to public safety initiatives, gun violence prevention

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fnaN_0gOQJ7n000

Governor Walz announces plan to give surplus back to Minnesotans 02:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- Top Minnesota officials on Tuesday announced the plan to route millions in federal funding to both gun violence prevention and public safety, including more funding for law enforcement officers.

"Regardless of what happens at the state legislature, I will continue working to address public safety and ensure Minnesota is the best state to live and raise a family," Gov. Tim Walz said. "This funding will fill critical state law enforcement funding shortages and work to prevent gun violence in communities across the state."

Public safety measures announced include $4 million for Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources officers, and nearly $5 million to support the Department of Correction switch staffing shortage.

Additionally, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan say they are developing a statewide campaign aimed at preventing gun-related injuries and theft. Some of the highlights include an education program to help Minnesotans learn to safely store firearms and free cable gun lock giveaways at community events, such as the Minnesota State Fair.

"Every child deserves to be safe and cared for in their schools, their communities, and their homes, which is why we are committed to preventing gun violence and improving public safety in every corner of the state," Flanagan said. "Although our work is not done, these investments, along with funding to improve access to mental health resources, food security, and affordable child care, are going to make a big difference in a lot of Minnesotans' lives."

The plan of allocating the remaining money from the state's American Rescue Plan funding, originally $500 million, also includes $7 million for child care assistance, $7 million for mental health support for children and $7.8 million for emergency shelters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

