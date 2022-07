The big finale of Stranger Things season 4 is here, and we’re sure you’re just as excited as us to jump back into the Upside Down and watch the drama unfold as the Hawkins gang take on Vecna. The Netflix series has introduced us to some brilliant villains over the years, but we decided to dig a little deeper into the Stranger Things monsters and explore how Dungeons and Dragons helped to inspire them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO