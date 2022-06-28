ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Benton County 2-year-old dies after being found in pool

By Caroline Sutton
 3 days ago
A 2-year-old in Big Sandy, Tennessee died after the child was found in a pool.

Law enforcement in Benton County said the child was found on Monday and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Limited details were released, but the child's death remains under investigation.

