ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Fire breaks out at McAlester church, polling location

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRUr8_0gOQD5fS00

Emergency crews responded to a fire breaking out at church before the polls opened in McAlester Tuesday morning.

Pittsburg County Election Board officials say between 5:30 and 6 a.m., a poll worker arrived at the Assembly of God Church and found the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene. It's believed that no one was inside at the time

The church is the polling spot for 2 precincts but now has been moved to the Pittsburg Co. Election Board Office located at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester.

It should not interfere with people voting today for the state's primary elections. Anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877.

Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday Pontotoc County sheriff deputies recovered over 80 dogs from an Ada home. According to Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian multiple dead dogs had been found on the street outside of a home in Ada in recent days. That led to a search warrant which...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To Fire At McAlester Church, Polling Place

Emergency crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a church and polling place on Hardy Springs Road in McAlester. According to the Pittsburg County Election Board, the church was the polling place for Precincts 7 and 40, voters within those precincts will now have to vote at the County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 in McAlester, Oklahoma.
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s body recovered on Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the body of 27-year-old Phillip Williams was found Thursday morning in Lake Eufaula. PCSO said they were notified about the missing man Wednesday. Williams was from McAlester. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said fishermen spotted the body...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
County
Pittsburg County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mcalester, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

One dead after stabbing in Latimer County deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 3:30 a.m. this morning, the Latimer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call concerning an individual who had been stabbed. The person said the stabbing occurred at a residence located off of Southeast 1005th Avenue, south of Wilburton. After EMS and deputies arrived, the...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburg Co#Election Board Office#Download#Facebook Polls#Android#Kindle#Facebook Follow
okcfox.com

Lake Eufaula swimmers getting rashes, ODEQ investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Some Lake Eufaula swimmers say they have developed rashes after taking a dip. Officials are trying to get to the bottom of what is behind the rashes. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has taken samples from the lake for testing. According to Dr....
EUFAULA, OK
KTEN.com

Reba's Place looking for employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Reba's Place in Atoka is getting ready for opening day. The new restaurant, established by namesake country music star Reba McEntire, hosted its first job fair on Tuesday at the Atoka First Baptist Family Life Center. Interviews are also scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ATOKA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy