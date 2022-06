When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Massachusetts are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO