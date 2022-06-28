ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC agrees settlement with Panorama producer following Dyson Report

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The BBC has agreed to pay Mark Killick a “significant sum in damages and costs” and apologised unreservedly for “defamatory statements” made about him following Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana , Princess of Wales.

Mr Killick worked on the investigative journalism series at the time the 1995 interview was illicitly obtained and first alerted the BBC to the existence of the forged bank statements used to entice Diana.

After blowing the whistle, Mr Killick previously told the PA news agency he was sacked from the programme due to “disloyalty” and then smeared by the broadcaster.

In a statement, the BBC said on Tuesday: “Following publication of the Dyson Report last year, the BBC and former BBC Panorama senior reporter and producer Mark Killick today announce that a settlement has been reached between them.

“The BBC apologises unreservedly for defamatory statements made of Mr Killick in 1996 in internal BBC documents during the Corporation’s investigations into events surrounding the interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Mr Killick acted entirely properly in referring his concerns about Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales to senior management.

“The BBC has agreed to pay Mr Killick a significant sum in damages and costs, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Lord Dyson, a former master of the rolls and head of civil justice, was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The investigation was launched after Earl Spencer alleged that Bashir showed him fake financial documents.

The inquiry found that the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

The 1995 interview was watched by 23 million people in the UK and won Bashir a Bafta in 1996.

After Lord Dyson’s report was published, Bashir apologised, adding that it was “a stupid thing do to do” but he will “always remain immensely proud of that interview”.

Mr Killick is now creative director at Media Zoo as well as running his own independent Television Production and Public Relations company.

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close aide...
U.K.
The Independent

This could be Princess Charlotte’s new title when Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.The title is...
U.K.
The Independent

Tom Felton blocked from answering JK Rowling question at Harry Potter event

Tom Felton was blocked from answering questions about JK Rowling during an official Harry Potter event held by Warner Bros.The star was promoting a new attraction at the studio tour in London, an exhibition dedicated to the Potter universe.Asked by a Sky News reporter if it felt strange that Rowling had not been involved in recent activities celebrating Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, a third-party publicist immediately stepped in to say: “Next question please”.Felton made no attempt to answer afterwards.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More British army chief warns UK must act to prevent war and says Ukraine is new ‘1937 moment’Alec Baldwin shouts about his dogs in Spanish during chaotic Woody Allen interviewTommy Lee's wife reveals how he broke ribs in buildup to Mötley Crüe reunion tour
MOVIES
The Independent

Kate Bush criticises ‘poor quality’ fake merchandise after Stranger Things resurgence

Kate Bush has criticised the large amounts of “poor quality” fake merch that is reportedly circulating.The English singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few weeks, after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” was featured heavily in the latest season of Stranger Things.After the Netflix series debuted, the song reached UK No 1 on 17 June. It has since remained at the top of the charts.Amid Bush’s revived fame, she has released a message on her official website, warning fans of “unofficial merchandise”.“I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there,” she...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Raye: ‘I’m a young woman of colour who is fed up with being controlled and manipulated’

In early February of this year, Rachel Keen was getting ready for the Brit Awards. She was nervous; her heart was pounding. The shimmery orange gown she was wearing suddenly felt tight, like a boa constrictor around her neck. It was like seeing your ex for the first time post break-up, and in a way it was. Every big boss from Keen’s former label Polydor was in attendance. “The label that I had very recently, very publicly slandered on Twitter!” She lets out a full-throated cackle.Keen – better known by her nom de disque Raye – is sprawled out on...
MUSIC
The Independent

Christopher Pincher – live: Tory party suspends ex-whip as investigation launched

Conservative MP Chris Pincher has been suspended from the parliamentary party and will be subject to a sexual misconduct investigation over allegations he drunkenly groped two men, it has been announced.Boris Johnson has agreed that the whip should be suspended from Mr Pincher while he is investigated by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, a Tory spokeswoman said. A Downing Street source suggested the prime minister agreed after speaking to a Tory MP who was with one of the men allegedly groped by Mr Pincher.Earlier, No 10 admitted it knew of “unsubstantiated” claims against the MP when Mr Johnson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Scott Mills to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 afternoon show in schedule shake-up

BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright’s weekday afternoon show has been axed after more than 20 years.The 67-year-old DJ will continue to present on Sunday mornings, but told listeners the station’s boss wanted to do “something different” with his mid-afternoon slot.He will be replaced by Scott Mills, who currently hosts afternoons on Radio 1, in a shake-up of the daytime schedule.Sara Cox’s drivetime show will be extended by an hour and will start at 4pm.As a result of the shake-up, Mills will leave Radio 1, which has been his home since 1998, and will also no longer present his Saturday...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigative Journalism#News Agency#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Dyson Report#Bbc Panorama#Corporation
The Independent

Football Association of Ireland supports Vera Pauw over allegation of abuse

The Football Association of Ireland has given its full support to Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw after her revelations of rape and sexual abuse.Former Netherlands defender Pauw, in her current role for nearly three years, has claimed in a statement on social media that she was raped by “a prominent football official” when she was a young player.The 59-year-old, who has previously managed Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa women and made 85 appearances as a player for her country, has also claimed she was sexually assaulted by “two other men”.The FAI has given its full support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Silent vigil to be held to ‘bring home’ Londoner Zara Aleena

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a silent vigil for Zara Aleena on Saturday afternoon to “walk her home”.The 35-year-old law graduate was only minutes from her front door when she was attacked and killed while walking home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, on June 26.On Saturday, nearly a week on from her death, a vigil has been organised by Ms Aleena’s family to try to bring comfort to her bereaved loved ones while highlighting the epidemic of male violence against women and girls.Speaking to media on Friday, Ms Aleena’s aunt said her niece had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Huge rise in searches for bowel cancer symptoms after Dame Deborah James’ death

The number of people checking bowel cancer symptoms on the NHS website increased tenfold after the death of Dame Deborah James, the health service said.Latest figures from the NHS show that 23,274 visits were made to NHS webpages for bowel cancer on Wednesday, up from 2,000 the day before.Dame Deborah’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the campaigner and podcaster had died aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.[xdelx]Dame Deborah died on Tuesday after spending her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.In a statement released by her family, some...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Holland Park School issued termination warning notice after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

The Government has named a multi-academy trust it wants an academy school to join, after it was issued a termination warning notice after Ofsted downgraded it from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.Regional schools commissioner for north-west London and south-central region, Dame Kate Dethridge, issued the termination warning notice to Holland Park School (HPS) in Kensington, west London, on June 10.The notice came after the academy was downgraded by Ofsted last month, falling from the highest to lowest of the education inspectorate’s four possible ratings.On Friday July 1, a Department for Education spokesperson said: “Holland Park Academy’s recent Ofsted inspection underlines the need...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

