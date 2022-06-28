One dead and two others injured in Upstate crash

One person is dead and two others are injured following a collision in the Upstate. The crash happened just before Noon Monday, on Highway 28 less than a half a mile west of Abbeville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a Ford F150 crossed the centerline and hit a Freightliner box truck head on. Two passengers in the box truck were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the F150 was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.