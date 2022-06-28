Tamra Judge Wants To Film With The Same Cast For Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I’m sure Bravo fans can relate to the massive emotions I’m feeling after the long-awaited premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. The “Ex-Wives Club” is everything we could have wanted and more. I’m not ashamed to say I teared up when Phaedra Parks showed up on the screen with the grown-up versions of the Prince and Mr. President. Jill Zarin recreating her infamous vacation crashing “Hiiii” at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor felt like a fever dream. And the terrible two of Vicki Gunavlson and Tamra Judge have returned to whoop it up on the East Coast.

There are so many things to say about RHUGT Season 2. Vicki is fresh off her breakup with Steve Lodge and is taking it out on everyone, especially Dorinda . Dorinda is, as expected, the most chaotic yet high-class hostess of all time. She made it real nice and isn’t letting anyone, especially Vicki’s bad attitude, ruin it. Vicki learned really quick what happens when you poke Dorinda — she always claps back and it’s usually twice as savage.

RHUGT also brought us the return of Brandi Glanville and her own specific brand of mess. To no one’s surprise, Brandi has not changed a bit. Literally, there’s somehow been no growth since she said goodbye to us on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Taylor Armstrong , on the other hand, got to make a comeback after a decade off of reality TV. A lot has changed, but Miss Taylor is having a moment all the same. Eva Marcille is also showing off a lighter (and perpetually stoned) sid e that I’m loving 100x more than her stint on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Truly, it’s everything and more.

The fans are also here for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club to become a regular series all on its own. Tamra , who is never one to turn down a well-paying gig, was quick to jump on the buzz.

In a screenshot captured by Christian Grey Snow on Instagram, Tamra took to Twitter to beg for a returning RHUGT contract. “I think @peacockTV should bring us together once a year and take us on a different vacation,” Tammy Sue wrote. She’s clearly not banking on a Real Housewives of Orange County return for one reason or another . Based on the new RHUGT season though, these Real Housewives alumni might not even need to go back to their shows. Everyone say thank you, Bravo/Peacock/NBC for feeding our souls yet again.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT RHUGT’S SEASON 2 CAST SHOULD BE RECURRING? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW SEASON SO FAR?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Tamra Judge Wants To Film With The Same Cast For Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea .