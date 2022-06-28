ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Bruises were ‘ignored’ by social services

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV86x_0gOQ9Y2P00

Bruising to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ back was “ignored” by social services, the chair of the Government’s safeguarding review has told MPs .

Caroline Johnson, a Conservative MP on the Commons’ Education Select Committee and a consultant paediatrician, asked why nobody had investigated bruises to Arthur’s back, as bruises on the back were “much more significant” than on the shins and legs, which can be as a result of play.

These were not investigated by the social worker who had seen them, with no follow-up child protection medical.

Dr Johnson said there was also a discrepancy between the social worker’s report of the bruising on Arthur’s back as a “bit of faded bruising” and photographs of his extensive injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f283S_0gOQ9Y2P00

Arthur was murdered by his stepmother, Emma Tustin, at their home in Solihull. She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at Coventry Crown Court in December last year. Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Sixteen-month-old Star Hobson was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in September 2020. Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty of causing or allowing the youngster’s death.

Annie Hudson, chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, told a committee hearing on Children’s Services and the murders of Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes that to say Arthur’s bruises were “ignored” rather than missed by social services was a “very fair and appropriate way of describing it”.

The review, published in May, found the fatal abuses suffered by the children “are not isolated incidents” and that concerns raised by family members were disregarded too often.

Evidence of bruising was shared at different times with different agencies and the involvement of specialist doctors in assessing his injuries “absolutely didn’t happen and that was a singular failure without any question”, Ms Hudson said.

Ms Hudson also said there was “too much inconsistency” in the quality of decision-making over child protection cases within the system.

These children became invisible to the professionals who could have stepped in at crucial moments to save them

Robert Halfon

Committee chair Robert Halfon said that due to “poor staffing and lack of oversight, pivotal moments to save Arthur and Star were missed”, adding that Arthur’s school had tried to refer him to mental health support three times.

“These children became invisible to the professionals who could have stepped in at crucial moments to save them,” he said.

Ms Hudson said that there were “critical opportunities” where concerns about bruising and injury surfaced.

She added that family concerns about both Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson were “not listened to, not followed up and just generally disregarded” and that there “should have been much more heed taken of those concerns”.

Ms Hudson said in Star’s case there was a “framing of family concerns as being malicious” with worries raised by Star’s great-grandmother dismissed as a sign of prejudice against the same-sex relationship between Star’s mother Frankie Smith and her partner Savannah Brockhill.

Ms Hudson said social workers should have been “getting behind that” and taking the concerns seriously, and added that “the notion of malicious referrals in itself is quite problematic” as it could mean people do not look “more widely and more deeply” at the child’s safety.

She said that the review’s report stressed that agencies should work more closely together, and proposed for specialist multi-agency child protection units to start work when there was concern over a child’s safety as opposed to the current system of multi-agency safeguarding hubs (MASH) which act as a “front door” to all referrals into children’s social care.

The multi-agency specialist teams would create a more “critical” work environment to ensure that child protection teams did not fail to act over fears of being labelled prejudiced, she said.

She told the committee that complete school closures should not happen in future, as school would have provided additional “eyes and ears” for Arthur’s safety.

And Ms Hudson noted an over-reliance on agency social workers and that in one instance an agency social worker for Star Hobson left with one week’s notice which had “very problematic consequences”.

Nick Page, chief executive of Solihull Council, said the council had “failed in our duty of care to Arthur”.

Kersten England, chief executive of Bradford Council, said the council had “missed key signs” to protect Star and that the council had been “too positive and optimistic” about Star’s living conditions and that her mother and partner’s views were taken at face value.

Social workers were “distracted or dissuaded from probing further” and changes to social workers had had an impact, she said.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Hundreds of mourners line streets for funeral of four family members stabbed to death in their home: Convoy of hearses carry coffins of mother, her partner, daughter and granddaughter as they are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to four members of the same family who were murdered in their own home. Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, her gran Dolet Hill, 64, and Dolet’s partner Denton Burke, 58, were all found stabbed to death at a property in Bermondsey, South London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Johnson
Person
Thomas Hughes
Person
Robert Halfon
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Founder of non-profit, 32, that helped needy families is found shot dead in his Virginia home: Wife who was home with their two young children called 911, claiming she heard an intruder

A 32-year-old non-profit founder was found fatally shot in his Fairfax, Virginia home that he shared with his wife and two young children on Friday. His wife has claimed an intruder shot him. Gret Glyer, founder of fundraising non-profit DonorSee, was found dead inside his Bolton Village Court home around...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Services#Bruises#Dr Johnson#Violent Crime#Conservative#Coventry Crown Court#Children S Services
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Churchgoer saves two young girls from abduction after one mouths secret message

Two Florida girls under the age of 12 were saved from a violent abduction after one mouthed “help me” at a churchgoer, authorities say.David Daniels, 37, started following the elementary school age kids as they walked home from Cherry’s Bar and Grill in Fishhawk, Tampa, at about 6pm on Sunday, Jessica Lang from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WLFA8.Mr Daniels allegedly hit the girls over the head and placed one in a headlock, but they were able to break free and ride their bikes to a nearby church. A woman who asked not to be identified told FOX 13 she had...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy