Motorsports

Nelson Piquet uses racially abusive language to refer to Lewis Hamilton on podcast

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaGAz_0gOQ9X9g00

Formula One and Mercedes have condemned racially abusive comments from former three-time champion Nelson Piquet about Lewis Hamilton .

During a podcast appearance, Piquet twice used the derogatory Portuguese term “neguinho” while discussing Hamilton’s clash with Max Verstappen and win at last year’s British Grand Prix.

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society,” a statement from F1 read on Tuesday (28 June).

“Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton but claims comment was mistranslated

Nelson Piquet has apologised “wholeheartedly” after using an offensive expression when discussing Lewis Hamilton in an interview last year but insists the word he used has been mistranslated.Former Formula One world champion Piquet, 69, was reported to have used a racial slur towards Hamilton following the 2021 British Grand Prix.Piquet said in a statement: “I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year.It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton calls for action after Nelson Piquet’s racial slur

Lewis Hamilton has called for action after comments where Nelson Piquet used racist language to describe him resurfaced.Three-time world champion Piquet twice used racist language in an interview last November when describing the Mercedes star as he gave his verdict on Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Yet in a tweet on Tuesday, Hamilton responded saying it was time for these “archaic mindsets” to change - and added that he has been targeted “by these attitudes my whole life”. “It’s more than language,” he wrote. “These archaic mindsets need to change and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Video shows Piquet adding homophobic slur against Hamilton

SAO PAULO (AP) — More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton. The website Grande Prêmio published video late Thursday — apparently filmed last year with Piquet speaking in Portuguese — in which the 69-year-old Brazilian used homophobic language to say the British driver wasn’t focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title, which the German won. There was also a fourth instance of a racial slur about Hamilton, who is Black.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Raye: ‘I’m a young woman of colour who is fed up with being controlled and manipulated’

In early February of this year, Rachel Keen was getting ready for the Brit Awards. She was nervous; her heart was pounding. The shimmery orange gown she was wearing suddenly felt tight, like a boa constrictor around her neck. It was like seeing your ex for the first time post break-up, and in a way it was. Every big boss from Keen’s former label Polydor was in attendance. “The label that I had very recently, very publicly slandered on Twitter!” She lets out a full-throated cackle.Keen – better known by her nom de disque Raye – is sprawled out on...
MUSIC
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had relatively comfortable passage to the third round, but away from the headline results there's been plenty of things you might have missed - both on and off the court.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

F1 icon Nelson Piquet claims racial slur used against Lewis Hamilton taken out of context

The Formula 1 world has been rocked with controversy over one former F1 world champion calling out another. Mercedes frontman Lewis Hamilton has condemned racing icon Nelson Piquet over a racial slur that he used in an interview from over a year ago. The F1 star took to Twitter to blast Piquet and the “archaic […] The post F1 icon Nelson Piquet claims racial slur used against Lewis Hamilton taken out of context appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Toto Wolff warns that Lewis Hamilton ‘becomes unbeatable’ when adversity strikes

Lewis Hamilton will thrive on the adversity of Formula One’s racism storm by becoming “unbeatable” at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said.In an interview with the PA news agency, Wolff also demanded the sport’s bosses, and rival teams join Mercedes in “putting your money where your mouth is” to combat racism.The build-up to Hamilton’s home race has been overshadowed by the emergence of a racist slur used by triple world champion Nelson Piquet against the British driver.Piquet, 69, has since apologised but claimed the offensive word was mistranslated.But Wolff said: “Lewis thrives on adversity...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Christian Horner insists he is 'appalled' at Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton and is 'fully behind' the Mercedes driver... despite Red Bull's silence amid the scandal

Christian Horner has defended Red Bull's reaction to the racist slurs used by Nelson Piquet against Lewis Hamilton. Piquet, a three-time Formula One world champion, has been banned from the paddock indefinitely after discriminatory comments he made about the Mercedes driver in an interview last year resurfaced. There has been...
MOTORSPORTS
GAMINGbible

Pro Racing Driver Dropped By Team After Racist Slur On Twitch

A Formula 2 driver has been dropped by Oracle Red Bull Racing after the 21-year-old used a racial slur during a Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch stream. Juri Vips was under contract with Oracle Red Bull Racing, the same team that manages Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, but after an internal investigation, it was announced that Vips’ test and reserve driver program contract was to be terminated.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Formula 1 World Reacts To Former Champion's Punishment

Back in November, former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet used a racial slur when speaking about Lewis Hamilton. On Wednesday, he was disciplined for his comments. ESPN is reporting that Piquet has been banned indefinitely from visiting the F1 paddock because of his comments about Hamilton. Piquet has released a...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Toto Wolff Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Win The British Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has told the press that he believes Lewis Hamilton can take home the British Grand Prix, making it the first victory of this 2022 F1 season. With Mercedes carrying out more work on the W13, Toto Wolff believes that with a tiny bit more performance, the 7-time world champion would be able to […] The post F1 News: Toto Wolff Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Win The British Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton shows pace as Carlos Sainz tops British Grand Prix practice

Lewis Hamilton said he had a "good day" after setting the second fastest time in Friday practice at the British Grand Prix. He was 0.176 seconds slower than pace-setter Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Mercedes have introduced a number of aerodynamic upgrades...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Former Portsmouth academy players cautioned after racism probe

Two young footballers have been given police cautions after being investigated for using "discriminatory language" on a social media group chat. The ex-Portsmouth academy players, now aged 17 and 18, were released by the club over the messages in July 2021. Police said they had treated the matter as a...
SOCIETY
Comments / 0

