Nelson Piquet uses racially abusive language to refer to Lewis Hamilton on podcast

Formula One and Mercedes have condemned racially abusive comments from former three-time champion Nelson Piquet about Lewis Hamilton .

During a podcast appearance, Piquet twice used the derogatory Portuguese term “neguinho” while discussing Hamilton’s clash with Max Verstappen and win at last year’s British Grand Prix.

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society,” a statement from F1 read on Tuesday (28 June).

“Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.”

