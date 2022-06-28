ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Earnings Previews: Constellation Brands, Field Trip Health, NovaGold, Walgreens

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVven_0gOQ9KvT00 The three major U.S. equity indexes closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq dipping by 0.72%, the S&P 500 sliding 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials closing down 0.2%. The only sectors to close the day with gains were energy (2.9%), utilities (0.8%) and health care (0.4%). All three indexes traded up by less than 1% in Tuesday's premarket session.

After markets closed on Monday, Dow component Nike beat estimates for both profits and revenue. Shares traded down 2.5% in Tuesday's premarket due to lowered revenue guidance for the August quarter. Even a $3 billion boost (to $18 billion) in share buybacks did not completely sway investors.

Trip.com reported a smaller than expected loss, and revenue came in as expected. The stock traded up more than 16% on news that the Chinese government relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine rules. China's airline stocks also saw a boost from the change.

We already have previewed four companies on deck to report quarterly results before markets open on Wednesday: Bed Bath & Beyond, General Mills, Paychex and Schnitzer Steel .

Here is a look at four companies scheduled to release quarterly results late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Inc. ( NYSE: STZ ) produces, imports and sells beer, wine and spirits in the United States and other countries. With a market cap of around $46.3 billion, it is the country's largest publicly traded alcoholic beverage stock. The shares have added about 9.7% to their value over the past 12 months, following a spurt two weeks ago.

Constellation's free cash flow over the past four quarters was nearly $1.7 billion, and even though the company recently raised its dividend payment, shareholders would probably like to hear about a better return on their investment. The company reports results first thing Thursday morning.

Of 24 analysts covering the company, 17 rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy and the other seven have Hold ratings. At a recent share price of around $247.40, the upside potential based on a median price target of $272.00 is 9.9%. At the high price target of $305.00, the upside potential rises to 23.3%.
ALSO READ: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ BofA Securities Value 10 Stocks With Very Dependable Dividends
Analysts expect Constellation to report fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, which would be up 2.9% sequentially and by 6.4% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are pegged at $2.52, up 6.5% sequentially and 8.2% year over year. For the full 2023 fiscal year ending in February, estimates call for EPS of $11.13, up by 9.1%, and revenue of $9.39 billion, up 6.5%.

The stock trades at 22.6 times expected 2023 EPS, 19.7 times estimated 2024 earnings of $12.74 and 17.4 times estimated 2025 earnings of $14.42 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $207.35 to $261.52. Constellation pays an annual dividend of $3.20 (yield of 1.41%). Total shareholder return for the past 12 months is 9.7%.

Field Trip Health

Toronto-based Field Trip Health Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FTRP ) is developing a psychedelic-assisted therapy program that integrates psychedelic medicine with psychotherapy to treat conditions such as PTSD. Watch for the company to report results after markets close on Wednesday.

Field Trip came public last July and has announced that it will split into two companies in July of this year. The drug discovery and development business will become Reunion Neuroscience, and the therapy clinics will become Field Trip Health and Wellness. Reunion will retain the joint U.S./Canadian listing and the health and wellness business will list only on Toronto's TSX Venture exchange.

All five brokerages that cover Field Trip Health stock have Buy or Strong Buy ratings. At a share price of around $0.80, the upside potential based on a median price target of $12.10 is 1,400%. At the high price target of $24.94, the upside potential is roughly double that.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $1.49 million, up 38.3% sequentially and 181.0% higher year over year. The company is expected to post a loss per share of $0.18, down from the prior-quarter loss of $0.26 and flat with the year-ago loss. For the full fiscal year that ended in March, Field Trip Health is expected to report a per-share loss of $0.72 on revenue of $3.91 million, up more than 400% year over year.

Shares have dropped by about 86% since the company's listing on Nasdaq. The company is one of a half dozen publicly traded psychedelic treatment developers we looked at last September. All have posted big share price declines over the past 12 months.
ALSO READ: Fed to Raise Rates Big Again in July: 6 Warren Buffett Stocks Could Benefit

NovaGold

NovaGold Resources Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN: NG ) is a junior gold miner that owns a 50% stake in Donlin Gold, an undeveloped open-pit mine located in southwest Alaska. The other 50% of Donlin is owned by Barrick Gold. The stock has dropped nearly 30% over the past 12 months and tracks closely with Barrick stock (Barrick shares are down about 5.4% over the past year). NovaGold is scheduled to report quarterly results after markets close Wednesday.

The cyanide-leach mining project has been opposed by the Association of Village Council Presidents, which represents 56 tribal governments in Alaska's Kuskokwim region, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and the National Congress of American Indians. Opponents have lost their last appeal to the state's natural resources department, and some tribes have filed appeals with the state's superior court related to water use permits issued by the state.

Only three analysts cover the stock, and two of them have a Hold rating, perhaps with an eye toward an acquisition by Barrick. At a share price of around $5.60, the upside potential based on a median price target of $10.04 is 79.3%. At the high price target of $27.77, the upside potential is nearly 400%.
NovaGold is not expected to post any revenue for the fiscal second quarter that ended in May. Analysts expect a per-share loss of $0.03 for the quarter and a loss per share of $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year ending in November.

The company is not expected to post a profit in 2022, 2023 or 2024. The 52-week trading range is $5.22 to $8.84.

Walgreens

Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( NYSE: WBA ) was one of 2022's Dogs of the Dow, the 10 stocks that paid the best dividend yield at the end of December 2021. The stock has dropped by more than 17% so far this year and is down 15.7% over the past 12 months. Walgreens reports results before Thursday's opening bell.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the company said it was abandoning plans to sell its U.K.-based Boots drugstore chain because "market instability [is] severely impacting financing availability" and no buyer has been able to make an offer Walgreens believes is acceptable. Investors shaved about 2.1% from the share price in Tuesday's premarket session.

Of 19 analysts covering the stock, 17 have a Hold rating on the shares and the other two rate the stock at Sell or Strong Sell. At a share price of around $42.20, the upside potential based on a median price target of $48.00 is 13.7%. At the high target of $52.00, the upside potential is 23.2%.

For the company's third quarter of fiscal 2022, analysts are expecting revenue of $32.23 billion, down 4.5% sequentially and 5.6% year over year. Adjusted EPS are forecast to come in at $0.92, down 41.9% sequentially and 33.0% year over year. For the full fiscal year ending in August, consensus estimates call for EPS of $5.066, down 4.7%, on revenue of $132.06 billion, down about 0.3%.
ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Dumps on Coinbase, Smiles on Robinhood
Walgreens stock trades at 8.3 times expected 2022 EPS, 8.8 times estimated 2023 earnings and 8.7 times estimated 2024 earnings. The stock's 52-week range is $39.14 to $55.00, and Walgreens pays an annual dividend of $1.90 (yield of 4.53%). Total return over the past 12 months was negative 15.7%.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 25%. Should You Buy?

Smith & Wesson has paid a dividend only since 2020, but this is the second straight year of increases. Slowing gun sales are only a sign of a return to a more normal growth trajectory. The firearms maker shares its success with investors through dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 of the Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy for July

Shares of Align Technology and Netflix are down more than 60% year to date. However, Align is showing confidence in its business by accelerating share repurchases. And through increased diligence, Netflix could put through some significant cost reductions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Field Trip Health#Dow Jones#Nike#Chinese#General Mills#Paychex#Schnitzer Steel
pymnts

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around $60....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added. Joseph...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Country
China
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stocks Are Trading Higher, Manufacturing Report And More

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.38% to 30,893.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 11,084.33. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,802.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.7% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Enters Into Additional Exchanges With Holders Of Notes

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement with a holder of the company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023, to acquire approximately CA$7.25 million ($5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the notes from the noteholders in exchange for common shares of the company and approximately CA$140,000 ($110,000) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Micron, Tesla Kohl's and Bitcoin In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Worst Quarter In 50 Years. U.S. equity futures edged lower Friday as markets kicked-off the second half of the trading year in much the same way the exited the first: focused in the impact inflation will have on growth prospects for the world's biggest economy.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Wynn Tops BofA List of US Stocks with China Exposure

The risk of a war between China and Taiwan threatens U.S. stocks much more than the war in Ukraine, BofA said. There is plenty to worry about if you’re investing in China -- from deteriorating relations with the U.S., to supply-chain turmoil, to slowing economic growth. Bank of America...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

120K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy