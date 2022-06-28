ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios calls Wimbledon line judge a 'snitch' with 'no fans' in opening match

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5cZZ_0gOQ8w3w00

Nick Kyrgios called a Wimbledon line judge a “snitch” who “has no fans” as he lost his cool just 12 minutes into his opening match.

The Australian star was also seen smashing a ball out of court 3 after dropping his serve during the first set of his clash with Paul Jubb .

“Has one person today come to see her speak?” Kyrgios asked the chair umpire, after the female official had checked where one of his serves had landed.

“She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of the game because she’s a snitch.”

