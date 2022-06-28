Marlins end first half of CPL championship regular season with 14 wins in 15 games
By STAFF REPORT
MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins ended the first half of the Coastal Plain League season on one heck of a roll. Morehead City ripped off 14 wins in its last 15 games, bouncing back from a 4-5 start to end up 18-6 and capture the East Division to secure a spot...
Christopher Allen “Chris” Brock, 52, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Chris's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Joe was born on January 3, 1975, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joseph and Jeanne Pires. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served in the USMC for over 22 years, eventually achieving the highest enlisted rank as E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant. Among his numerous honors, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, (2) Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, (2) Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medals, (6) Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, along with many others. Joe served all over the world with multiple combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. During his career, he served as JTAC/Fire Support Man, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, and Drill Instructor. He also served numerous duties including martial arts instructor, WSQ Swim instructor, and Fire Support Chief. Joe’s main MOS was artillery and he served with 1st ANGLICO as well.
MOREHEAD CITY - Five students from Carteret Community College and the Marine Science and Technologies High School (MaST), which meets on the Community College campus, competed in the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Ga., and brought home three first-place victories. The SkillsUSA championships were held on June 22-23. Over 6,500...
Kenneth Freeman, 89, of Beaufort, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Doris Wright, Beaufort. Doris Wright, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on...
Mr. Keith Allen Edwards, 66, of Havelock passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Keith was born July 18, 1955, in Craven County son of the late Clarence Merton Edwards, Sr. and Myrtle Godwin Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, L.N. and Virginia Williford Godwin, and his brother, Clarence Edwards Jr.
OCRACOKE – The N.C. Ferry System’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes will be resuming full summer service on Friday after completion of critical dredging in Bigfoot Slough, just outside the Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Merritt performed the dredging over the...
EMERALD ISLE — Wednesday evening, beachgoers in Emerald Isle got the rare chance to see a loggerhead sea turtle laying her eggs. A small crowd gathered around 7:45 p.m. to watch the long process, which most often takes place after dark and at high tide. Dale Baquer, coordinator of...
Willa White, 68, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
BEAUFORT — The bell of Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will join with other churches in the original 13 American colonies to ring out at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The public celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday with a ceremony, followed by the...
Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking artwork by local artists for the “Upcycle Show” which will run from September 10 through October 29, 2022. The deadline for entry is September 3. Art is to be dropped off during gallery hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 11-5 at our new location at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City. This will celebrate the gallery’s merger with Arts Council of Carteret County.
CEDAR POINT — Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon on Monday, July 3 from the Cedar Point Town Hall to just outside Marsh Island Drive. In addition, Masonic Avenue at Little Bay Drive will also be closed to through traffic. This...
The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) and the Carolina Artist Gallery of Morehead City, (CAG) are pleased to announce a merger of the two organizations which will become effective later this year. The CAG will be merging into the ACCC. The Boards of the two organizations believe that this...
CThe Carteret County Board of Education voted Tuesday morning to raise the cost of breakfast and lunch for high school students during the 2022-2023 academic year. The board met in special session in the school system’s central services building off Safrit Drive and approved the change as part of the consent agenda, a list of agenda items that can be approved with one vote. The cost of high school breakfast meals will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 and lunch meal prices from $2.75 to $3.
OTWAY — This Down East community and members of Carteret County’s emergency medical and fire department communities this week are mourning the loss of 52-year-old Chris Brock, former chief of the Otway Volunteer Fire and EMS Department. He died Tuesday night in his home. Carteret County Fire Marshal...
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night adopted a resolution to get the ball rolling toward a receiving a loan to buy a $935,000 tract with a building for future use as recreation space, office and storage space and community events. The unanimous vote came during the board’s...
