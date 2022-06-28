Marlins end first half of CPL championship regular season with 14 wins in 15 games

MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Joe was born on January 3, 1975, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joseph and Jeanne Pires. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served in the USMC for over 22 years, eventually achieving the highest enlisted rank as E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant. Among his numerous honors, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, (2) Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, (2) Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medals, (6) Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, along with many others. Joe served all over the world with multiple combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. During his career, he served as JTAC/Fire Support Man, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, and Drill Instructor. He also served numerous duties including martial arts instructor, WSQ Swim instructor, and Fire Support Chief. Joe’s main MOS was artillery and he served with 1st ANGLICO as well.

