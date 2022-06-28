ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Johnny Depp's Rep Has Said About Actor Returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Johnny Depp have been hoping for several years he would be reprising the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in future "Pirates of the Caribbean"...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Alice Cooper
New York Culture

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Pirates Of The Caribbean#The Washington Post#Heard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp's 1st TikTok Post

Amber Heard has released a statement in response to Johnny Depp joining TikTok, in which her spokesperson remarks that "women’s rights are moving backward." Depp joined the popular social media platform earlier this week, after the conclusion of his recent defamation trial with his ex-wife. “As Johnny Depp says...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

New Theme Park Seeks to Take on Disney and Universal

Though there's no such thing as too many visits to your favorite theme park, there are times when even the biggest Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report fan might crave something new. Disney understands this, which is why it's constantly introducing new elements into its parks, from...
ORLANDO, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
884M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy