ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The New Normal: How can you and your family deal with rising costs?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0hSn_0gOQ6ggc00

Inflation today is at levels we haven't seen in nearly 40 years. With prices on just about everything going up, so many of us are shifting our buying habits, even cutting back entirely.

How can you and your family deal with those rising costs?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Gene Marks, the president of The Marks Group, to discuss the rising prices.

We know right now the Federal Reserve is trying to cool off the economy by raising interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow money to buy a house or expand a company.

Weaker business activity will slow hiring, leading to slower wage growth and, most likely, more layoffs.

Other studies have shown that one in five American workers are living paycheck to paycheck.

Overall hourly wages, according to the U.S. government, have increased about 6% over the past year, a healthy rise, but still not enough to keep up with the cost of living.

It could also allow America's goods and services, limited for more than a year by supply chain snarls and labor shortages, to catch up to demand, putting a damper on rising prices.

What steps can businesses take to help offset the financial impact?

One of the main reasons why so many businesses have been hit by the "Great Resignation" is that workers are shifting jobs simply for higher wages, not only because they need to in order to keep up with inflation but also because they can.

Small businesses employ more than half of the workers in this country, and, besides inflation, their biggest challenge is finding and retaining good workers. Is this the end of the great resignation? What about retention - how do you keep long term employees?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#New Normal#The Marks Group#The Federal Reserve#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 12

Jersey Mike's Subs pays nearly $25K in penalties following investigation of child labor compliance at locations

An investigation has found Manasquan-based Jersey Mike's Subs allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. According to U.S. Department of Labor officials in a statement, investigations at 10 locations in four states, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey, found the teen employees were allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days.
MANASQUAN, NJ
News 12

Police: Multiple vehicles collide on I-95 Tuesday; one injured

A collision involving multiple vehicles on I-95 occurred Tuesday afternoon in Stamford. Authorities say one person was trapped in a vehicle and the other vehicle was on fire. Police say the trapped person was removed safely and the vehicle fire was put out. There is no word yet on the...
News 12

Man accused of killing his roommate in Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is investigating a homicide in Brooklyn early Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man inside of 210 Kosciuszko St. at 4:42 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 72-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying in bed at the location with sustained head trauma....
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy