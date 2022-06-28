ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn sisters see grand success in Asian-inspired 'Omsom' sauce kits

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
Two Brooklyn sisters launched their own business that let's shoppers make Asian-inspired dishes from the comfort of their own home. News 12 has more on how the sisters are hoping to use their brand to re-imagine what they call the "outdated" ethnic aisle at the grocery store.

Sisters Kim and Vanessa Pham are re-imagining Asian American cuisine and bringing restaurant-style meals right to customers' kitchens with their Omsom sauce kits. The sauce kits are called Starters and give cooks shortcuts to creating their favorite Asian-inspired meals from Thai larb to Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ.

Their products include Thai, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, and they partner with chefs for each region.

With their brightly colored packets and a brand named after the Vietnamese phrase for rambunctious, the two are on a mission to change stereotypes about what it means to be Asian-American.

After constantly seeing products on shelves with dragons and pandas, the sisters say they wanted a brand that was loud and proud. The entrepreneurs say the brand they launched two years ago is seeing so much success that it has already sold out eleven times.

They're now hoping Omsom will one day become a household name.

