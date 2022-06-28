ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Young And The Restless’ Actress Mishael Morgan Becomes First Black Woman To Win Daytime Emmy For Lead Actress

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLazs_0gOQ6U2m00

Click here to read the full article.

Actress Mishael Morgan recently made history at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Award ceremony, and she wants women worldwide to feel inspired. The Young and The Restless star had a historic night as she became the first Black actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama.

Morgan won the major award for her portrayal of Amanda Sinclair on the iconic, long-running CBS soap opera. In response to the historic feat, Morgan was met with a standing ovation, after which the shocked actress gave a speech documenting her journey to the Emmys and how proud she was of her “glass-ceiling-breaking” generation for striving for equality on all fronts.

More from VIBE.com

“I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center,” she said. “I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment, and it’s because of everybody who’s out there today proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”

“I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage,” she affectionately expressed as she pondered her beginnings. “I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.”

The actress went on to relay that she hopes women worldwide look at her story and feel that they, too, can achieve the unachievable.

“Now there are little girls around the world, and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

The 35-year-old actress beat out fellow actresses Marci Miller ( Days of Our Lives ), Arianne Zucker ( Days of Our Lives ), Cynthia Watros ( General Hospital ), and Laura Wright ( Days of Our Lives ) to claim her award and make history at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

You can watch Mishael Morgan’s acceptance speech in its entirety below.

Comments / 14

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marci Miller
Person
Laura Wright
Person
Regina King
Person
Cynthia Watros
Person
Mishael Morgan
Person
Arianne Zucker
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Cbs
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Veteran John McCook Weighs in on His Future on the Soap

John McCook has been playing the role of patriarch Eric Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful since the show debuted 35 years ago. The soap legend, who is up for this year's Best Lead Actor Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy's, is in shock at the show and his character's longevity but ultimately grateful and remains inspired. When he first landed the role, he never imagined he'd be on the air this long.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Suit Over Hit-And-Run Incident Ends In Mistrial

Click here to read the full article. Suge Knight’s civil trial over the death of Terry Carter, whom Knight killed after ran plowing through him with his truck in 2016, has ended in a mistrial. After two weeks of testimony from both sides and lengthy deliberation, the jury deadlocked seven to five in favor of finding Knight liable for Carter’s death. However, a civil suit requires at least nine juror votes in favor of the plaintiff for a judgment to be awarded. David Kenner, Knight’s attorney, spoke with his client via phone moments following the verdict, sharing that Knight was “relieved”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy