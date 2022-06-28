ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
Prosecutors in the murder trial of YNW Melly have levied a shocking accusation against the incarcerated rapper. In addition to killing two of his close friends in cold blood, the 23-year-old allegedly went as far as attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother. In court documents posted on social media on Sunday (June 26), prosecutors claim they obtained proof of Melly’s authorization of his mother’s murder via text exchanges.

In one portion of the document, when the prosecution is asked if they believe Melly has authorized the commission, they allege that they have evidence of him not only committing narcotics trafficking but also ordering the hit in question.

“Yes. If you read his phone, there’s narcotics trafficking and firearms violations authorizing the killing of his mother,” the prosecution responded. “Those are the things that you would consider ‘authorizing.’”

Amid news of the alleged document and its contents spreading across social media, a statement was posted on YNW Melly’s Instagram Stories seemingly denying the prosecution’s claims, deeming it as part of the state’s agenda while continuing to proclaim the incarcerated rap star’s innocence.

In 2019, YNW Melly and co-defendant Cortlen Henry were arrested and charged in the 2018 double murder of 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas. Authorities suspected Melly as the triggerman and accused Henry of staging the crime to appear to be a drive-by shooting.

YNW Melly has pled not guilty on all charges, with the state of Florida potentially seeking the death penalty if the rapper is convicted.

Comments / 93

Lori Squires
3d ago

Well he too is serving his master well. As it speaks in the bible, you must honor your mother and your father. Sa-tan, must be pleased.

Reply(4)
31
R777
1d ago

What is wrong with these young ones these days!! spare the rod spoil the child!! He needs God, prayer and now jail time... Prayers to the families he destroyed including his own...

Reply
3
Noe Contreras
3d ago

Never heard of this kid....smh 🤔 I guess he's a nobody...

Reply(4)
23
