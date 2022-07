QUINCY — The decision of a local attorney to take a new job has led to the jury trial of a Quincy man charged with first-degree murder to be removed from the July docket. Wiley, 34, appeared Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. He was set to go to trial July 18 on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl. He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018. She died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

