ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Johnny Cash’s 1960s California Home Is Hitting The Market For $1.8 Million

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeHnr_0gOQ3cGL00

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Johnny Cash (and have a million dollars laying around), now’s your chance.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, his Ventura County, California home is hitting the market for a cool 1.8 million.

Johnny built the house with his then-wife Vivian back in 1961, and it still has many of the original touches and features.

Overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs, the the ranch-style, 4,500-square-foot home sits on six acres and includes five bedrooms and a pool, as well as some very Johnny Cash special touches, like a wall-mounted turntable and custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the current owner bought the house in 2003 for $739,000, and they’re currently listing it for $1.795 million.

Some of the more unique aspects include painted ceilings imbued with glitter, a curved brick fireplace in the family room and an intercom system, as well as a black toilet in his bathroom.

The listing information detailed the:

“Distinct his-and-her [primary] bedroom suites … The suites showcase their personalities: stark original period wallpaper and dark-tiled shower in ‘his’ bathroom contrast sharply with the pastel feminine sensibility in ‘hers’.

Even Johnny’s famous black commode remains intact.”

But possibly the best selling point of all is that his wood-paneled studio, where he wrote and recorded much of his stuff in the early 60’s, is still there in perfect condition.

Listing information by Douglas Elliman Realty also noted that rumor has it that Johnny used to set up speakers and hold little concerts for the people who lived below him, though his personal life was far from perfect at this time. He got more into drugs during this time in the 60’s, and would leave his wife there for months at a time to tour on the road and have affairs with multiple different women.

Johnny and Vivian divorced just five years after they moved into this house in 1966, but it’s absolutely stunning and a really neat piece of country music history that still has that 1960’s feel to the layout and decor.

Check out all the photos here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdqEJ_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0FSR_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDMqV_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zHpr_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO1Id_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKthl_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grGpU_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2889QL_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvNzS_0gOQ3cGL00
Douglas Elliman Realty

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

Click here to read the full article. Bob Saget may be known for a certain full house in San Francisco, but it’s the Hollywood great’s LA estate that could now be yours. Located in the tony neighborhood of Brentwood, the 6,600-square-foot property was purchased by the late actor-comedian for $2.9 million in 2003, according to Adam Saget of Compass. Coincidentally, the listing agent is also the nephew of the Full House star. Originally built in the 1960s, the two-story home was treated to a full renovation in the late 2000s just before Saget moved in with his three daughters. The former America’s...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s California Ranch, Complete With Famous Black Toilet, Goes for Sale for $1.79M

A property that belonged to Johnny Cash can be yours for just $1.79 million. The estate was built in Ventura, Calif. in 1961. Cash was married to Vivian Liberto at the time. The listing by Elliman, assures that the original black toilet remains. It also notes that the “wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
California State
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#The Wall Street Journal
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eater

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

157K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy