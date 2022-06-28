Johnny Cash’s 1960s California Home Is Hitting The Market For $1.8 Million

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Johnny Cash (and have a million dollars laying around), now’s your chance.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, his Ventura County, California home is hitting the market for a cool 1.8 million.

Johnny built the house with his then-wife Vivian back in 1961, and it still has many of the original touches and features.

Overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs, the the ranch-style, 4,500-square-foot home sits on six acres and includes five bedrooms and a pool, as well as some very Johnny Cash special touches, like a wall-mounted turntable and custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the current owner bought the house in 2003 for $739,000, and they’re currently listing it for $1.795 million.

Some of the more unique aspects include painted ceilings imbued with glitter, a curved brick fireplace in the family room and an intercom system, as well as a black toilet in his bathroom.

The listing information detailed the:

“Distinct his-and-her [primary] bedroom suites … The suites showcase their personalities: stark original period wallpaper and dark-tiled shower in ‘his’ bathroom contrast sharply with the pastel feminine sensibility in ‘hers’.

Even Johnny’s famous black commode remains intact.”

But possibly the best selling point of all is that his wood-paneled studio, where he wrote and recorded much of his stuff in the early 60’s, is still there in perfect condition.

Listing information by Douglas Elliman Realty also noted that rumor has it that Johnny used to set up speakers and hold little concerts for the people who lived below him, though his personal life was far from perfect at this time. He got more into drugs during this time in the 60’s, and would leave his wife there for months at a time to tour on the road and have affairs with multiple different women.

Johnny and Vivian divorced just five years after they moved into this house in 1966, but it’s absolutely stunning and a really neat piece of country music history that still has that 1960’s feel to the layout and decor.

Check out all the photos here:

