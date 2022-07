Firework-related injuries and deaths spiked during the pandemic. So authorities in the Pacific Northwest are asking people to be more careful this Fourth of July. The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission found a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks during the pandemic. The injuries came as many municipalities canceled July 4 public displays, prompting some people to celebrate at home, where fireworks can be more dangerous.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO