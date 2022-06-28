ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Elderly Woman With Dementia Missing In Bensalem

By Alex Lloyd Gross
delawarevalleynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 10:18 pm last evening, Bensalem Township Police responded to Pintail Court in Bensalem for the report of a missing elderly female. Shakuntalaben Patel walked away from her home on Pintail Court around 8:56 am on Monday, June 28, 2022 and didn’t return home. Ms. Patel has dementia and needs to...

delawarevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Pennsylvania Road Rage Suspect Killed Man for Driving Too Slow: Cops

A man was shot dead in his car by a raging driver who thought the victim was driving too slowly, police said. King Hua, 54, was shot while stopped at a red light in Springfield Township near Philadelphia at around 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. “A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly told reporters at a news conference. “It’s just not acceptable.” Witnesses described seeing a dark SUV use the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s car before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and fired two rounds into Hua’s windshield and fled the scene, Daly added. Hua’s wife was also in the car at the time of the murder. Around 10 miles away on Tuesday night, a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Philly bar over an argument about whose turn it was to use a pool table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
CBS Philly

Man Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Springfield Identified, Authorities Say

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. Investigators say it was a case of road rage. Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane. “It’s really unnerving and a little scary,” Jackie Washco, who heard the shooting, said. It happened just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says a man and woman in a dark-colored...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Police Are Looking For Clues In Overnight Burglary

Few things are as terrifying as being in your house and hearing someone else inside. That is exactly what happened to someone living on the 4500 block of Yates Drive, last night, June 28.2022. According to Detective Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift, a homeowner heard someone in a hallway of their home as they were alone in the bedroom. They then called police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pintail Court#Nj#Indian#The News Gleaner
CBS New York

Suspect in Queens murders arrested in Maine

NEW YORK -- The man police have been looking for after three people were found dead last week in South Jamaica, Queens is in custody.Authorities arrested 29-year-old Travis Blake in Maine.Last Friday, police found the bodies of a 22-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a house on 155th Street.There's still no word on a motive or if the suspect knew the victims.
QUEENS, NY
PennLive.com

2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc12.com

15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night. The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 3115 N. Linden Road just before 10 p.m., when a family friend called 911, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Bring Me The News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead on a Frogtown neighborhood sidewalk with "trauma to his face" in the early morning hours Friday. Police in St. Paul said medics were called to the 600 block of Dale Street North at about 3:10 a.m. on a report of a person lying on the sidewalk. They arrived in the area and found the man, who was confirmed dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Cat Country 107.3

16-Year-Old Hammonton, NJ Girl Has Been Missing Since June 22nd

A 16-year-old girl who lives in the Hammonton section of Winslow Township has been missing since June 22 and police and her family are asking for your help finding her. Police say that Joselin Marin was last seen a little after midnight on June 22. Her mother reported her missing to the police later that day. In a Facebook post, Winslow Township Police say they think Joselin left her home at about 5 am on June 22nd.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Junkyard Fire Sends Black Smoke Over Bucks County

A large junkyard fire at a Bucks County steel plant sent thick plumes of black smoke into the afternoon sky Thursday. The two-alarm fire broke out at Mazza Steel in Falls Township, Pa., shortly after 12:30 p.m., county officials confirmed. SkyForce10 overhead showed heaps of trash and debris ablaze inside...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

House Suffers Substantial Damage In Early Morning Fire In Bensalem

When firefighters got a 911 call for a house fire on the1300 block of Brown Avenue, they responded and were greeted with heavy fire through the roof of the house, officials said. This house sits about a block away from the firehouse. Fire crews were able to put a quick knock on the fire and spent time dousing hot spots and venting the house of smoke.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy