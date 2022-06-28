Interview With an Author: Timothy Janovsky

Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Jennifer Lawrence, Willow Shields, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks. The world will be watching. Panem has gained a new citizen. Jason Schwartzman has joined the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Schwartzman will play Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, the host of the 10th annual Hunger Games and dubbed the "voice of Panem." Lucretius is the ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, who was played by Stanley Tucci in the original series of films. Schwartzman joins a stacked cast for the film, including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, Hiroki Berrecloth, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Aamer Husain.
