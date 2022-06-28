Active shooter response tech to be installed at Anna city hall

In 2021 the FBI identified 61 active shooter situations in the United States. No community wants it to happen - but the possibility is there.

So Dallas-based Go-to-Green has developed a patented technology designed to protect schools, government buildings, offices, places of worship and even parks.

Go-To-Green is being installed in beta in the city hall in Anna.

The system can identify where an active shooter is in an area. Then lights activate leading the public to the safest way out. In addition, the technology helps law enforcement identify where a shooter is and respond accordingly.

KRLD's John Liddle talked with Go-To-Green founder Ernie Williams and Anna Police Chief Dean Habel.

