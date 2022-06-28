ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Win Cas For Gas, Your Summer Flyaway and Tix to see Chris Brown!

By Nia Noelle
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

The WIZ  has your chance to win $250 towards gas & your summer flyaway, tickets to see Chris Brown & Lil Baby Plus a 24in TV just by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge!

CLICK H ERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7YUt_0gOQ1xcm00

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TRENDING STORIES:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas#Your Song#Indy#Radio One Presents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
101.1. The Wiz

Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle We chopped it up with the self-proclaimed King Of R&B Jacquees! In this clip Jacquees shares his favorite albums of all time and surprisingly calls out T-Pain for slowing down his bag! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Now one thing about Jacquees, he’s gonna […]
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy