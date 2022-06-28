DFW Restaurant Week celebrates 25 years of serving up delicious cuisine

DFW Restaurant Week is back in celebration of its 25th anniversary and is ready to provide delicious culinary experiences in support of the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer.

From Aug. 8 - Sept. 4, 2022, join in the largest culinary event in north Texas with reservations to a delectable lunch, dinner and the newly added brunch at top restaurants from all over the Metroplex. Reservation Day is Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.

“Over the past 25 years, DFW Restaurant Week has successfully raised nearly $11 million in charitable donations directly benefiting our community,” said NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham. “Diners can help celebrate this summer’s landmark anniversary knowing that each meal purchased in the greater Dallas area in turn helps NTFB to provide up to 147 meals for neighbors in need. Please join us by dining out and giving back throughout the campaign!”

This is your opportunity to explore a variety of cuisines with premier restaurants across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties through which a 20 percent of the cost of each meal will be donated to NTFB in Dallas and Lena Pope in Tarrant County.

Starting on July 11, reservations can be made via OpenTable or directly with restaurants. Be sure to mention DFW Restaurant Week and request the campaign menu to ensure that the charities receive the special donation. Find all the details at DFWRestaurantWeek.com .

Options Include:

· Dinner – Three-courses for either $39 ($8 donated) or $49 ($10 donated)

· Signature Experience Dinner – NEW! - $99 ($20 donated) – Exclusive VIP experience created by select restaurants. Features may include signature cocktails, chef’s table or additional courses crafted for an especially memorable meal. Timing varies

· Lunch - Two-courses for $24 ($4 donated) at many restaurants

· Weekend Brunch – NEW! – Two-courses for $29 ($6 donated) at select restaurants

· Take -Out – Many restaurants will continue to offer take-out options for their DFW Restaurant Week menus

“We are so thankful to have been the Tarrant County beneficiary of DFW Restaurant Week for 24 of the 25 years it has been held. As one of our largest annual fundraisers, DFW Restaurant Week is extremely important to our organization – the more people dine out, the more funds are raised, and the more we can help local children struggling with mental health. We hope our Tarrant area residents recognize this huge impact, and dine out charitably throughout its run," said Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin, Ph.D.

