HIGH POINT, N.C., July 1, 2022 – Vivian and Dr. Gary Biesecker recently made a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel at High Point University. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the Hall of Fame Meeting Room in the arena will be dedicated to them.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO