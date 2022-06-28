ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Miracle League field finds home in Vernon

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

VERNON — The Northeast Elementary School on East Street will be the new home of an accessible Miracle League baseball field for disabled children, town officials announced today.

WHAT: The Northeast Elementary School will be the new home of a Miracle League baseball field for disabled children, town officials announced today. The field will have a synthetic turf surface, be completely flat, and have wheelchair-accessible dugouts.

WHEN: The field is expected to be complete in about a year, town officials say.

The field will have a synthetic short turf surface and wheelchair-accessible dugouts, and will be completely flat and free of barriers to make it completely accessible to children with physical and intellectual challenges, town officials said.

The Miracle League of Northern Connecticut has been leading the effort to build the field, which will be the third of its kind in the state in addition to similar fields in East Lyme and West Hartford.

The organization had previously been in talks with Tolland to build the field at a location there, but the negotiations fell through last month. The Miracle League then turned to Vernon in order to find a location for the field.

“When Miracle League leaders approached us about being home to a fully accessible athletic field to provide athletic opportunities for children with disabilities, we were immediately intrigued,” said Mayor Dan Champagne on Monday.

“Vernon is a recreational destination for so many. Adding a field designed specifically so that people with disabilities can join with others to enjoy the outdoors is something we fully embrace. This field is going to be a regional asset and a wonderful place for so many people,” Champagne added.

Steven Leibowitz, president of the Miracle League of Northern Connecticut, said Monday that he is pleased to have the field in Vernon.

“We’re excited to bring this field to Vernon,” Leibowitz said, adding, “This field is all about letting kids be kids and have a great time playing baseball.”

Town officials said that the Northeast Elementary School was selected because of its extensive field space and because it is close to I-84. The Board of Education approved the contract with the Miracle League at its meeting on Monday night.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said today that town public works staff will help prepare both the perimeter of the field as well as its drainage, and that the Miracle League will pay for the rest of the construction through fundraising efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNMhP_0gOPzWxL00

Purcaro added that the town is not expecting to spend a significant amount on its contributions to the field other than a few hundred dollars on needed materials.

“As soon as we were approached, we immediately saw the value for the children it will serve,” Purcaro said today, adding that the field will serve not just children from Vernon but from the entire state as well.

Purcaro said that the town expects the field will be completed in about a year.

Vernon Superintendent Joseph Macary said Monday that the Miracle Field would help fit the school district’s goal of helping all students.

“Creating this opportunity for children to experience the joy of sports fits right into our mission and we are delighted to be able to join with the Miracle Field team to bring this project to Vernon,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Titus leads Vernon to Twilight League victory

VERNON — Jimmy Titus was four for his last 17 at the plate entering the Vernon Orioles’ Greater Hartford Twilight League game against M&T People’s Thursday. But the Stafford native rediscovered his hitting stroke against People’s, producing three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs to lead the Orioles to an 8-1 victory at McCoy Field.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor police awarded for rescues and memorials

SOUTH WINDSOR — The police department held an awards ceremony Tuesday night to recognize officials for their work in a number of incidents, including the investigation into South Windsor resident Jessica Edwards’ disappearance. Seven police officers were recognized with a Distinguished Unit Award for their work in finding...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Vernon, CT
Government
Vernon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Little League: Defense saves Manchester U11 baseball in victory

The Manchester U-11 Little League All-Star team pulled an escape act worthy of Harry Houdini on Tuesday in its 7-6 victory over Suffield in District 8 tournament pool play at Northwest Park. Down 7-4, Suffield opened the bottom of the sixth with four straight singles to cut its deficit to...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry breaks ground on library renovation project

COVENTRY — After years of proposals and failed referendums, Coventry finally broke ground Thursday on its renovation project at the Booth & Dimock Memorial Library. WHAT: Coventry has broken ground on its renovation project for the Booth & Dimock Memorial Library. COST: Renovations are set to cost $1.7 million,...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Renovations at Buckley Elementary School in Manchester

Buckley Elementary School, the first of three elementary schools to undergo renovations in Manchester, Conn. as part of the $93 million SMARTR2 bond referendum, is scheduled to reopen for the start of the 2022-23 school year after more than a year of construction. A ground-breaking ceremony for Bowers Elementary School...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field
outdoors.org

Coginchaug Cave, Durham (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 2 miles with average ups and downs and a tricky descent to the cave. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:30 am at the trailhead for spur trail to cave at Old Blue Hills Road (formerly the route of the Mattabesett). Dogs welcome. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Ice cream afterwards at Durham Dari Serve if there is interest. From the junctions of Rtes. 17 and 79, drive south on Rte. 79 for 0.8 miles, turn left onto Old Blue Hills Rd and immediately bear right, proceed 0.7 miles to the trailhead at a grassy area on the right.
DURHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford High School

EAST HARTFORD — These students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at East Hartford High School. A-M: Nicole Ainzuain, Zoey Alaimo, Ava Alers, Anelyse Alicea, Joshua Amon-Kotey, Matilda Appiah, Rylie Armentrout, Yandeel Badillo, Nathan Bailey, Olumide Bamigbaiye, Jennea Campbell, Brian Cao, Kaitlyn Caplette, Anja Calrmark, Alexandra Corder, Amanda Corion, Cheyenne Crumpler, Kailei Cumento, Shayna Dacres, Kelci Davis, Antonio Dewees, Yadiel Diaz Vazquez, Jennifer Domingo-Castanon, Thao Duong, Meghan Dupont, Devon Durant, Sage Duval, Xiomara Egocheaga, Kavani Farquharson, Esah Ferrigno, Quetzangely Figueroa, Jiair Fleming, Valentina Gonzalez Lopez, Tianna Hancel, Alexis Harris, Janiya Henry, Kevin Henry, William Horan, Azeem Indawala, Elefherios Kanellopoulos, Jeffrey Katz, Alana Kelley, Alexander Kyei Mensah, Emily Llantin, Pedro Luis, Angelica Mach, Jasmine Mangene, Shania Marks, Yohan Martinez-Familia, Maryn Megquier, Ruth Mejia Paulino, Michael Mensah, Amanda Montanez.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Inquirer

Celebrate the Fourth this holiday weekend

Flags to honor military service members, veterans, and heroes have been installed on the lawn at the Nathan Hale Homestead, 2299 South St., Coventry. The Flag Field for Heroes opening ceremony will be held Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m. Flags will be on display through July 23. Each flag...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

State police late Thursday issue Silver Alert for Newington man

NEWINGTON – State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Newington. Ruben Hernandez, 47, was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of BG-59809. Hernandez has been described as white/Hispanic, with bald hair...
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Oakridge Dairy in Ellington

The two million-gallon methane digester at Oakridge Dairy in Ellington is almost complete and will be operational by October. Collin covers East Windsor, Ellington, and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Gay City State Park will be open this weekend

HEBRON — Gay City State Park will be open for the holiday weekend. The park was closed to swimmers on May 31 due to poor water quality. Officials at the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were performing routine testing to look for bacteria to evaluate the potential for contamination, and decided to close the park until a second water sample could be taken and analyzed.
HEBRON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers paramedic agreement with Stafford under review

SOMERS — Officials from Somers and Stafford are in talks to discuss the best way forward for providing paramedic service that’s financially fair and beneficial to both communities. Somers has been delivering advanced life support, ALS, services to Stafford for the past three years and the towns are...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High School

BOLTON — These students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Bolton High School. Lilly Dudek, Jaylani Falcon, Kylie Kerr, Madison Koval, Audrey Kralic, Jace Kramer, Colin Lyon, Holly McNamara, Daniel Mendez, Taylor Michaud, Megan Minicucci, Anthony Prior, Samantha Sondik, Madelyn Szatkowski, Nilish Tallapureddy, Dakoda Tyler, Olivia Walsh.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
326
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy