ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Twins blow out Guardians in series opener

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtEGq_0gOPy5UQ00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians .

Cavs’ Kevin Love is now a married man

Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie, sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota.

Cleveland has lost five straight. Gray gave up just three singles and at one point retired 15 of 16 batters. McKenzie has been hurt by leaving pitches up in the strike zone, giving up 16 homers in 80 1/3 innings, including three homers in 4 1/3 innings last week against the Twins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy