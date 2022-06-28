Twins blow out Guardians in series opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians .

Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie, sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota.

Cleveland has lost five straight. Gray gave up just three singles and at one point retired 15 of 16 batters. McKenzie has been hurt by leaving pitches up in the strike zone, giving up 16 homers in 80 1/3 innings, including three homers in 4 1/3 innings last week against the Twins.

