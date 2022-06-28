Man who fires gun, strikes man, 24, in leg on Bronx street sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police on Tuesday released a video of a gunman who fired his gun on a Bronx street, hitting a man in his right leg, according to the NYPD.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at 1434 Jerome Ave. in Mt Eden when the suspect discharged a firearm, striking a 24-year-old man in his right shin, officials said.

The suspect then entered a vehicle and fled the location to parts unknown.

The victim went via private means in stable condition to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a light complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).