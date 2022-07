In a finale to a Supreme Court term that radically reshaped American law, the court throttled the U.S. government’s power to act on the climate crisis. But it could take many more lawsuits—and possibly, years—to see whether the Environmental Protection Agency can find some leeway to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants. With its authority now limited by the court’s ruling Thursday in West Virginia v. EPA, the agency could write new carbon regulations requiring technologies like carbon capture that would be far more expensive than the approach the court rejected. Or, the new principles laid out by the court could go even further in eroding the power of the EPA and any federal agency to address climate change or any of society’s biggest issues.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO