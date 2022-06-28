ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Howard Stern is ripping the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling might spur him to launch a White House bid.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” the SiriusXM host told “Howard Stern Show” listeners on Monday.

The show marked Stern’s first public comments about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Stern, who’s long railed against the United States’ Electoral College system, said of conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch: “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.”

If he were to run for office, the 68-year-old radio pro said, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.”

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” Stern said.

Stern slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the 6-3 majority decision, describing him as “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.”

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern later told a listener.

“We were past all of this — and we still are. We as a country voted for Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes,” Stern, who supported the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over Trump, exclaimed.

“We voted for Biden because it was repugnant — all this horseshit,” Stern continued. “But now for life, we’re stuck.”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f—— around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said.

After co-host Robin Quivers questioned whether Stern could make such a change, he replied with a slight chuckle, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

“I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern has floated a potential presidential run before. Last year, the “Howard Stern Comes Again” author said if he were to run against Trump in 2024, he would “beat his ass.” Trump has not confirmed a 2024 bid.

Stern ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race in 1994, before dropping out after the state’s Supreme Court upheld a requirement that he would have to disclose his personal finances as a political candidate.

Comments / 154

waya unilihi
3d ago

Howard...please run in Joe's place so we can guarantee a GOP win....what part of the decision can't you comprehend? Abortion decision ISNT taking away any rights....it's just allowing each state to handle the issue based on state constituents....Abortion isn't guaranteed in the Constitution but directs that issue to "states rights"

Reply(11)
63
Busta Nutter
3d ago

Trust me, the first Jew to sit in the White House won't be Howard Stern, even though his huge ego can't accept that.

Reply(4)
31
Leroy Jenkins
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Go for it, Fartman! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 That would be the first funny thing you've done in at least a decade!

Reply
55
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
