ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Giuliani says footage of supermarket slap ‘a little deceptive’ after video circulates online

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz51F_0gOPxSUr00

( The Hill ) – Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that a video of an incident in a Staten Island, N.Y., supermarket, which was initially described as an attack against the former New York City mayor, “ probably is a little deceptive.”

Giuliani claims that he was almost knocked over when ShopRite employee Daniel Gill slapped him on the back Sunday. However, a video that circulated online shows the former mayor barely move when the hand makes contact with his back and then quickly turn to face Gill as a woman strokes his back.

“And all of a sudden without any warning [I] was hit very, very hard on the back, to such an extent that it knocked me forward about two steps,” Giuliani said of the incident during a press conference on Monday, adding that it felt “as if a boulder hit me.”

“People around me helped me,” he added. “People around me secured the person who did it. The videotape that you see probably is a little deceptive because it just shows that hand on my back.”

SEE IT: Giuliani says supermarket employee hit him ‘very hard’ on the back

The New York Police Department told The Hill on Sunday that Giuliani was slapped in the “mid-back” by the ShopRite employee while on the campaign trail for his son Andrew Giuliani’s gubernatorial campaign.

Rudy Giuliani also expressed his displeasure over Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon (D) downgrading the 39-year-old Gill’s charges in the incident. An initial charge of second-degree assault was changed to misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, according to New York ABC affiliate WABC .

Gill has been released ahead of his scheduled hearing on August 17.

In a statement, the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Gill, said that the charges against their client were still “inconsistent with existing law.”

“Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed,” the organization said in a statement.

“Mr. Gill was then followed and threatened by one of Mr. Giuliani’s associates who allegedly poked Mr. Gill in the chest and told him that he was going to be ‘locked up.’ He was then needlessly held by the NYPD in custody for over 24 hours,” it added.

“Given Mr. Giuliani’s obsession with seeing his name in the press and his demonstrated propensity to distort the truth, we are happy to correct the record on exactly what occurred over the weekend on Staten Island.”

Wanda Sykes: US ‘no longer a democracy’ after Roe ruling

Giuliani said he believed Gill hit him because of his “pro-life” stance on abortion, with the incident coming just two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

In a statement on Sunday, Andrew Giuliani said that the attack on his father hit close to home but was part of a wider problem of crime and violence in the city.

“The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics,” he said. “We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks. As governor I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
MARSHALL, IL
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker signs CROWN Act into law

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker signed an act into law, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to include hair-based discrimination under anti-racism protections. The Governor’s Press Office says Governor Pritzker signed the CROWN Act into law, codifying protections for people discriminated against due to hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups. The act, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Michael Mcmahon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Wanda Sykes
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York City Mayor#Shoprite
WEHT/WTVW

Small child left with injuries after high speed rollover crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A single vehicle crash left several adults and a child injured on Princeton Road, north of Baseline Road on Wednesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and a small child inside. According to the sheriff’s office, investigation revealed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky court blocks abortion bans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge cleared the way Thursday for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion-rights groups fought for the ruling that pauses the 2019 Kentucky law for now. Under the so-called trigger provisions, abortions ended abruptly June 24 once the nation’s highest court ruled to end Roe’s 1973 federal constitutional protections for abortions. The Kentucky case reflects the battles now being waged in courthouses around the country over whether pregnancies may be lawfully ended.
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Owensboro man dies in morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy