Waterloo, IL

4 ASC closures in 11 months

By Riz Hatton -
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are four ASC closures Becker's has reported on since last July:. 1. The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.)...

St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Randolph voters conflicted on behavioral care center vote

Despite not much local competition on the primary ballots, voters still turned out to cast their ballots on Tuesday, June 28. While the absentee ballots are not yet counted, these are the unofficial results as reported by the voting precincts in Randolph and Monroe Counties as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Residents get answers on Chester Bridge project

What is exactly happening with the Chester Bridge project? Residents had a chance to find out and ask questions of those involved as the Missouri Department of Transportation held a community briefing June 23 at the Perryville Higher Education Center. “We are informing the public on the progress that we...
CHESTER, IL
Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn. Tim’s Travels: Keller’s Farmstand in Collinsville …. Travelers face rising costs, flight delays as July …. Missouri voters will need photo ID to cast ballot …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Rate of high blood pressure …. Lambert sees flight...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Tharp to run for State Senate

A long-time member of the Madison County law enforcement community is preparing for a run for elected office. Captain Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department is announcing his candidacy for the State Senate seat in the 56th District, a seat recently vacated by Rachelle Crowe. Crowe has moved...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Felony DUI case filed against Fairview Heights man

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man. Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
New salary approved for county sheriff

An increase in the county sheriff’s salary and a contract for the care center were approved at the June 24 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. As the salaries of officials to be elected in the November general election are required by law to be set at least six months prior to the election, the Randolph County commissioners had approved of an ordinance setting the salaries for the sheriff, county clerk/recorder, assessor, treasurer and one commissioner at their April 14 board meeting. At that time, the commissioners approved of increasing the sheriff’s salary from $84,000 to $85,000.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Centralia man arrested while in possession of meth & a gun

CENTRALIA, IL — A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested early Monday morning when police officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and a weapon. According to acting Police Chief Steve Writnour with the Centralia Police Department, around 2 a.m. Monday, an officer noticed an individual leaving the Huck’s Convenience Store on Calumet with an armful of items and looking back at the door of the store.
CENTRALIA, IL
Bond County Primary Election Results

Two Republican precinct committeeman races were decided in Tuesday’s primary in the Republican part. In Central 1, Douglass Marti defeated Sherri Beckham 110 to 63. The winner in the LaGrange precinct was Doug Schaufelberger with 196 votes compared to 89 votes for Bernard Myers. All vote totals are unofficial...
BOND COUNTY, IL

