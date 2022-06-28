4 ASC closures in 11 months

An increase in the county sheriff’s salary and a contract for the care center were approved at the June 24 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. As the salaries of officials to be elected in the November general election are required by law to be set at least six months prior to the election, the Randolph County commissioners had approved of an ordinance setting the salaries for the sheriff, county clerk/recorder, assessor, treasurer and one commissioner at their April 14 board meeting. At that time, the commissioners approved of increasing the sheriff’s salary from $84,000 to $85,000.

