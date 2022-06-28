ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Obituary for Ernest Lee Taylor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnest Lee Taylor, age 85 of Pulaski, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith!” He was born on November 10, 1936 in Montcalm, West Virginia, and was the son of...

Obituary for Peggy Bond Clark

Peggy Bond Clark, age 82 of Pulaski Virginia, passed away at her home on June 30th 2022. She was born on October 16th 1939 in Sylvatus Virginia to the late Bernard and Ida Reynolds Bond. Peggy was a lady of great faith who lived a loving and caring life, caring for others, as well for animals as she did growing up as a child, and as a Registered Nurse in her adult life. She became a Registered Nurse in 1962 when she graduated from the Pulaski Community Hospital Nursing School, where she worked in the Operating Room, for 20 plus years, and as a Nurse at Radford Arsenal Plant Hospital, and several local nursing homes. She enjoyed canning, sewing, cross stitching, crocheting, as well as an excellent play by ear piano player.
PULASKI, VA
Obituary for Tony Allen Hurst

Tony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, evening, June 29, 2022 in the emergency room at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on December 3, 1982 and, is the son of Denver Simpkins and the late Rebecca Jane Hurst. Tony was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 2001, and was employed at the James Hardie Corp.
DUBLIN, VA
Obituary for Margaret Irene Eads Handy

Margaret Irene Eads Handy, age 85 of Dublin, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Wytheville on September 5, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Gordie Gay Johnson Eads and the late Oscar Glen Eads. She retired after many years with Inland Motors in Radford.
DUBLIN, VA
Obituary for Mary Margaret Thomas-Shortt

Mary Margaret Thomas-Shortt, age 59 of Dublin passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1963 in Harford County, MD, she was the daughter of Sam and Jewell “Jean” Burke. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Margaret Shupe. She was...
DUBLIN, VA
Obituary for Peyton Garrett Blankenship

Peyton Garrett Blankenship, age 18, of Pulaski, was called home Friday June 24, 2022. The Good Lord and his paternal grandparents, Draper and Margaret Anderson and several other family members were there, arms wide open for him. It is undeniable that he departed this world, as devastation rang throughout the family and friends. He was born into this world, a wonderful, and perfect miracle in Pulaski on April 15, 2004, and is the son of Brandi Nicole Blankenship-Anderson and Christopher Bryan Anderson. Peyton was a recent graduate of Pulaski County High School, class 2022.
PULASKI, VA
Obituary for Betty Irene Steele

Betty Irene Steele, age 76, of Pulaski, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 28, 2022. Betty was born in 1945 in West Virginia and grew up surrounded by a large family of 8 other siblings. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Franklin Delano Steele; Father, Claude Lesslie Martin; and sister, Vivian Green.
PULASKI, VA
Bluefield pounds Pulaski, 16-5

The River Turtles were pounded last night in Bluefield by the Ridge Runners, 16-5. The loss drops Pulaski to 12-13 on the season. Pulaski heads to Burlington tonight and Friday to take on the tough Sock Puppets who currently are 19-6 on the season. The River Turtles return home Saturday...
PULASKI, VA
Man arrested after making bomb threats at The Greenbrier Resort

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported, bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4:00 pm. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
Living Proof Beer Co. opens in Rocky Mount

Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy — a quote often attributed to the sociable soul of Benjamin Franklin. It’s also a sentiment wholeheartedly endorsed by the owners of the new Living Proof Beer Co. in Franklin County. “We want people...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Galax man dies in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

At 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday (June 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 722 a third of a mile east of Route 731. A 2003 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on Route 722 when it lost control and flipped onto its side. It then slid off the roadway and spun around, ejecting the operator in the process. The operator then went down the embankment and into a culvert.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Short family murders | Special task force finds a few new leads

Mike, Mary and Jennifer Short were killed in 2002. The case has gone unsolved for 20 years. Investigators hope a new task force can change that. A decades-old murder case now has new leads. It's been nearly 20 years since someone murdered nine-year-old Jennifer Short and her parents. In the...
Local man charged with murder in New York

The murder of a New York physician’s assistant — allegedly at the hands of a Smith Mountain Lake resident — has created headlines throughout the country, even making the pages of People magazine. Jacob Klein, 40, of Wirtz, was taken into custody in New York on April...
ALBANY, NY
Wythe County man drowns in New River near Parrot

A Wythe County man drown in the New River Saturday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the department responded Saturday, June 25 around 4:43 p.m. to the 8500 block of Parrott River Road in reference to a possible drowning. Through investigation it was determined that Daniel Shultz, 71...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA

