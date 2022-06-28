Obituary for Ernest Lee Taylor

Peggy Bond Clark, age 82 of Pulaski Virginia, passed away at her home on June 30th 2022. She was born on October 16th 1939 in Sylvatus Virginia to the late Bernard and Ida Reynolds Bond. Peggy was a lady of great faith who lived a loving and caring life, caring for others, as well for animals as she did growing up as a child, and as a Registered Nurse in her adult life. She became a Registered Nurse in 1962 when she graduated from the Pulaski Community Hospital Nursing School, where she worked in the Operating Room, for 20 plus years, and as a Nurse at Radford Arsenal Plant Hospital, and several local nursing homes. She enjoyed canning, sewing, cross stitching, crocheting, as well as an excellent play by ear piano player.

