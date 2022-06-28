ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, PA

Hollywood classics immortalized on the big screen at the Garden

By Rebekah Schroeder
Community News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk down the Hollywood Boulevard of Princeton once again this summer, as motion picture actors with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame return weekly to the silver screens, celebrating the titles that turned their famous legacies golden. The Princeton Garden Theatre on Nassau Street has been a community...

www.communitynews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
njbmagazine.com

Marvelous in Morristown: 1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite

Born in the 1980s, Headquarters Plaza on the Morristown Green was a grand-scale urban renewal project. It brought prominent law firms and corporations like AT&T into the center of town. While massive and impressive, the private offices behind the reflective glass façade fronted wide empty sidewalks devoid of activity.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
njmom.com

Our Visit To Frelinghuysen Arboretum: A Great Spot For Family Fun And Photos

Throughout the years of booking birthday photoshoots for two kids, I’d done all the usual spots, like the beach, a park, and a playground. So when it came time to schedule my daughter’s fifth-birthday photos, my photographer mentioned a gem of a setting I didn’t even know existed so close to home—Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morristown. Set on over 127 majestic acres, the Frelinghuysen Arboretum has serene gardens, grounds, and trails where families can go to relax, learn, and explore. Its location is Insta-worthy when in full bloom with formal gardens of colorful flowers and has a unique history like much of Morristown. My family loved roaming the gardens, secret pathways, and admiring the mansion, and I highly recommend it for a photoshoot setting or a day out in nature. Read on to know more about Frelinghuysen Arboretum and what you can do during your visit. (featured photo credit: Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
365traveler.com

19 THINGS TO DO IN PRINCETON NJ YOU CAN’T MISS

While Princeton, New Jersey might be best known for its private Ivy League school, Princeton University, the town is a vibrant, yet historical place to visit. Not only does it have a cozy, college-town vibe, but a visit here feels like taking a step back in time. Though the town...
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Jersey Family Fun

Central Park Playground in Lawrenceville NJ

Ahoy! Raise the anchor and prepare to set sail for a good time when you visit the Central Park Playground in Lawrenceville New Jersey. We’ve got the details on a Lawrenceville playground that can spark all kinds of imaginative adventures when you visit with the kids. 10 Things to...
TRAVEL
Community News

Disc League Is Counter Culture’s Ultimate Game Legacy

The game of Ultimate was invented in the parking lot of Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, in 1968. This was during the height of 1960s counterculture. Surfing, skateboarding, and Frisbee were sports outside the mainstream as young people wished to look and act differently than their parents before them.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Cinema#Hollywood Films#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Princeton University#Classic Hollywood
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
94.5 PST

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy