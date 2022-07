Welcome back to another Feedback Friday Syracuse Orange fans. With today being Canada Day we wanted to gear our polls towards our neighbors to the North. But before we get to this week’s Maple Leaf-themed questions, let’s recap the results of last week’s Boeheim’s Army polls. You told us that your dream choice for Boeheim’s Army would be Carmelo Anthony followed by Dion Waiters. If you could pick a non-regular it would be Andy Rautins and if the team needs one more big man you’d want Baye Moussa Keita followed by Pascal Chukwu.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO