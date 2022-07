MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — An AMBER Alert issued for a 2-week-old child in Mansfield has been canceled after the child was recovered Wednesday night. The Mansfield Division of Police issued the AMBER Alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday for "Baby Partin," who is about 10 days old and was believed to be in the custody of her mother, Mandy Jaymes, 38.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO