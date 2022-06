A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 gas to $3.99, and ethanol 85 flex fuel to $3.49, effective immediately. The price for unleaded 88 is almost one dollar lower than the national average, which sat at $4.90 Monday, according to AAA. The lowest unleaded price in Columbus was $4.56 as of Monday night.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO