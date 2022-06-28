ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Person rescued from fire in St. Peters

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was located on Wood Oak Drive in St. Peters. An off-duty firefighter attempted to rescue one person. He initially responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. when he saw heavy smoke.

Central County Fire & Rescue was the first fire department on the scene and went inside to grab the patient and passed them out of a window. A St. Charles county sheriff’s deputy and a St. Charles county police officer were also on the scene and assisted with the rescue.

Missouri man gets results after 30 refund checks sent to deceased wife

The patient was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The two officers and one of the firefighters also went to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They are expected to be fine. The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials have not identified the victim from the fire.

“House fires can happen to anyone. Today’s incident reminds all of us of the importance of replacing your smoke alarms every ten years and having a well-practiced home escape plan. We are fortunate that everyone was able to escape today’s fire,” says OFPD Chief Tom Vineyard.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire. Among the agencies to help include, OFPD, CCFR, Cottleville Fire Protection District, Lake St. Louis Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District, St. Charles County Police Department, St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, REHAB-95 and St. Charles County Emergency Communications.

